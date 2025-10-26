Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $517.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $572.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $531.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

