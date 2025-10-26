Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 3,285 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.60.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

