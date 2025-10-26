Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $273,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 476,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Franklin Resources

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.