Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $226,000 in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF $QFLR

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 95,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QFLR opened at $33.93 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $35.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

