Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $239,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,780 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,325 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,939 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,528. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

