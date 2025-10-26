Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $290,000 in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 196.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,994,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $289,627,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $210,940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 2,312.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,178,000 after acquiring an additional 809,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 376.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 855,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,304,000 after purchasing an additional 675,949 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $353.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.00.

In related news, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $536,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,087.68. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,064.48. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,745 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $244.09 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $313.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

