Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 8,647 VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF $SFLO

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFLO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,203,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,043,000 after purchasing an additional 278,904 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 634.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 99,570 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLO opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $387.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.91.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.0231 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th.

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

Featured Articles

