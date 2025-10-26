Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Biogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Biogen by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $149.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

