Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 685 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price target on Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Expand Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.08 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expand Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.