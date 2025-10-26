Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF $NUMG

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

