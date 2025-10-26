Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,753,630.76. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,538.52. This trade represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

