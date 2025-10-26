Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 1,439.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,076,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,569 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $613.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $65,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,109 shares in the company, valued at $330,936.62. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,139 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $25,004.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,926.43. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,853 shares of company stock worth $112,101 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

