Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $340.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

