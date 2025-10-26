The Goldman Sachs Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 41,248 call options on the company. This is an increase of 28% compared to the typical volume of 32,193 call options.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $784.09 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $767.57 and a 200 day moving average of $680.36. The stock has a market cap of $237.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after acquiring an additional 116,535 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,596,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

