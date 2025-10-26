The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.
GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $7.24 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goodyear Tire & Rubber
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.