Thomas Spain Sells 134,293 Shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 134,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45, for a total value of £60,431.85.

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Thomas Spain sold 118,621 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £54,565.66.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Thomas Spain sold 8,547 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total value of £3,418.80.

On Friday, September 19th, Thomas Spain sold 125,696 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total transaction of £50,278.40.

On Monday, September 15th, Thomas Spain sold 10,357 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £4,246.37.

On Friday, September 5th, Thomas Spain sold 92,346 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43, for a total value of £39,708.78.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Thomas Spain sold 109,988 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44, for a total transaction of £48,394.72.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Thomas Spain sold 40,414 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45, for a total transaction of £18,186.30.

On Friday, August 1st, Thomas Spain sold 262,626 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £107,676.66.

On Friday, August 1st, Thomas Spain sold 28,907 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total value of £11,562.80.

Staffline Group Price Performance

STAF stock opened at GBX 44.60 on Friday. Staffline Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18 and a 12-month high of GBX 51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a market cap of £52.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.89.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group ( LON:STAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 0.60 EPS for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current year.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

