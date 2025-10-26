Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$265.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Huber Research raised Thomson Reuters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$280.00 to C$308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.
Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE.
