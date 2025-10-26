Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. TD Securities cut shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $44.31 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.31.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 344.0%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

