Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 50,177 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average daily volume of 32,544 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the sale, the director owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 21,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.39 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 24.40%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1,417.0%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 214.93%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

