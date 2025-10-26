Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 276,758 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 185,892 call options.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.