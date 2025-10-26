Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bitfarms Call Options (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 110,075 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average volume of 79,767 call options.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BITF shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bitfarms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Bitfarms Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 3.73.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,234,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,810 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 70.0% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,364,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,425 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,493,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 52.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 125,156 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.