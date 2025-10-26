Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.2143.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 target price on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,950. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 10,573 shares of company stock valued at $260,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,784,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 599,102 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,597,000 after purchasing an additional 549,718 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,091,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.83. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

