Triton Wealth Management PLLC Invests $407,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 683,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,874,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $300.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The company has a market cap of $825.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

