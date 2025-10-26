TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.42 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.80%. TTM Technologies's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Steven Spoto sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $162,284.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,470.42. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Clapprood sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,365.08. The trade was a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,477 shares of company stock worth $2,867,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

