Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.8333.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 722,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,774,000 after purchasing an additional 67,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPB stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $104.76.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $116.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

