United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $461.6154.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $414.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $569.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total transaction of $3,396,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,133.75. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,935 shares of company stock valued at $133,361,282. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 40.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,876,000 after purchasing an additional 364,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,219,000 after purchasing an additional 419,588 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,695,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $418.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.70. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $459.48. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

