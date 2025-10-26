Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 37784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $592.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.36 million.

Several research firms recently commented on UVE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Insurance has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,303,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,044,029.20. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 217,184 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 454,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 138,732 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,836,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,530,000 after acquiring an additional 116,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 56.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $908.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

