Uptick Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Uptick Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Uptick Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 807.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.6% in the second quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 445 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 408.4% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,951,541. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $870.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $738.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $742.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $691.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

