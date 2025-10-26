Urban Edge Properties $UE Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,917 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,058.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE UE opened at $20.49 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

