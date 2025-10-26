Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 188,420 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 61,309 shares.The stock last traded at $0.97 and had previously closed at $0.96.

The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

Featured Articles

