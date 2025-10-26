Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 2963589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $511.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.47 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $14.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 793.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

