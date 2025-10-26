VanEck Semiconductor ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 153,203 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 102,650 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $351.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.56 and a 200-day moving average of $276.16. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $352.94.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

