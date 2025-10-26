Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,813,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,129,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,189,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $13,426,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $60,717.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,065.28. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $110,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,870 shares in the company, valued at $510,751.80. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,329 shares of company stock valued at $534,620 over the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

