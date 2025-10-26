Variant Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Variant Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total value of $372,912.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,017.50. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,951,541. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $738.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.34.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

