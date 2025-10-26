Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.3077.

Get Venture Global alerts:

VG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Venture Global

Venture Global Stock Performance

Venture Global Increases Dividend

VG stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

The firm also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 50.0%. Venture Global’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

In other Venture Global news, insider Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $6,845,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,561,011. Insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

Venture Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.