Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

In other news, insider Phillip G. Febbo sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $300,730.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 92,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,724.82. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Annie Mcguire sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $76,914.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,970.31. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,299 shares of company stock worth $610,799 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 289.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 23,936.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $36.73 on Friday. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $47.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

