VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Price Down 7.5% on Insider Selling

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $235.15 and last traded at $231.86. 310,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 843,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.58.

Specifically, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $523,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 460,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,423,216.06. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.43, for a total transaction of $1,337,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,670,061.77. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

VeriSign Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

VeriSign announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $300,249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 75.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 477.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,880,000 after acquiring an additional 654,170 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 161.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 860,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,388,000 after acquiring an additional 531,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 71.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,202,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,098,000 after acquiring an additional 500,223 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

