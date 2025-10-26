VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires New Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 748.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGR opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $759.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 0.09. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 1.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 206.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $351,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,960. This represents a 23.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

