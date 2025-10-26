VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires New Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 197.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 376.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 176.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCVX opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.12. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

