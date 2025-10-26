VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires New Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after buying an additional 323,917 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,662,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 25,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 224,013 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 134,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SILA opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 231.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SILA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

