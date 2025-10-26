VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires New Shares in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Get Braze alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $691,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Braze by 236.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Braze by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,542,000 after purchasing an additional 447,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Braze by 17.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 24,325 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $630,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 721,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,714,257.36. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $124,267.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 229,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,261.36. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.63 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.