VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires Shares of 12,300 Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMND. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,653 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,997. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $136,824.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,664.98. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,020. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMND opened at $52.08 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 33.96%.The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

