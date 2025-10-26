VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires Shares of 14,500 Cognex Corporation $CGNX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Get Cognex alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 402.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 155.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Cognex by 231.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 31.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Cognex by 82.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $90,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,387.46. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,706 shares of company stock valued at $512,065. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Up 0.6%

Cognex stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.70 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on CGNX

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.