VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires Shares of 18,880 Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 9,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 994.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $72,936.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 139,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,781.36. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Roberts sold 45,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $1,445,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 727,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,131.36. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,720. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PHR opened at $23.51 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

