VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires Shares of 1,900 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 980.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,351.71. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $726,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,317.14. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $241.81 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $249.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

