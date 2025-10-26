VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires Shares of 24,958 DNOW Inc. $DNOW

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DNOW by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DNOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in DNOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DNOW by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DNOW in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DNOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.05.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. DNOW had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.97%. DNOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

