VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires Shares of 26,400 Century Aluminum Company $CENX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,291.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 261.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 13.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 2.8%

CENX stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Century Aluminum Company has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $628.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.10 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $279,868.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,446.03. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $264,949.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,306.60. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

