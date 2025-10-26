VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires Shares of 2,928 Freedom Holding Corp. $FRHC

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Get Freedom alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Freedom by 23.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freedom by 86.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Freedom by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Stock Up 1.5%

FRHC stock opened at $157.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average is $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.11 and a beta of 1.07. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $194.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.42 million for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freedom in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRHC

About Freedom

(Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.