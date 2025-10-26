VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires Shares of 3,466 Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,466 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,748,000 after purchasing an additional 181,104 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 949,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,377,000 after purchasing an additional 138,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,891,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 73,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 88,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.78 and a 52-week high of $213.05.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

