VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires Shares of 949 Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Duolingo by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Duolingo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 113.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUOL. Baird R W raised shares of Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.05.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at $13,757,269.55. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,791 shares of company stock worth $26,462,201 in the last ninety days. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $312.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.37. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.63 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

